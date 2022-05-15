Biden briefed on "horrific shooting" in Buffalo: White House

Xinhua) 09:45, May 15, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on "the horrific shooting" in Buffalo, state of New York, that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to the White House.

Biden "will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones," the statement read.

At least ten people were killed in the deadly shooting by a gunman in a supermarket in Buffalo, according to local media.

