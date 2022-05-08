Home>>
Hispanic voters don't believe Biden administration can handle inflation
(Xinhua) 14:43, May 08, 2022
WASHINGTON, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Hispanic voters have lost confidence in the current U.S. government's response to the record inflation, as the midterm elections loom, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Inflation becomes the top concern among Hispanic voters in the United States, the report quoted a poll published in March as saying.
"Record-high gas prices, and a doubling and tripling in the cost of food, was putting enormous strain on family budgets," said Reuters.
According to a 2021 Bank of America survey, people of color, especially Black and Latino households, spent proportionally more of their income on essential goods like food and gas as inflation hit them the hardest.
