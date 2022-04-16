Biden policies believed to be disaster amid rising inflation, falling approval rating: article

U.S. President Joe Biden attends an event on fighting "ghost guns" crimes at the White House in Washington, D.C. April 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The only thing people hate more than a failed president is a failed president who lies to them, says an article published by The Washington Post.

NEW YORK, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Americans believe U.S. President Joe Biden's policies are a disaster, and his efforts to convince them otherwise are backfiring, said an article published by The Washington Post on Thursday.

"Normally, during a foreign policy crisis, Americans rally around the commander in chief. Instead, the opposite is happening. Not only do Americans disapprove of his handling of the economy, just 39 percent approve of Biden's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war," said the article titled "Opinion: Inflation is rising, Biden's polls are falling, and his message is failing."

Biden's message to the American people appears to be: things are better than you think and it's not my fault, said the article, noting that, however, as the president's plummeting poll numbers confirm, "those are not winning messages."

"The only thing people hate more than a failed president is a failed president who lies to them," said the article, advising Biden to stop touting rising wages, crowing about low unemployment, asking Congress to approve more spending and blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for domestic policy failures.

The president got more bad news this week: inflation rose to 8.5 percent, while his approval rating dropped to 33 percent in a new Quinnipiac University poll, tying the lowest mark of any major public survey during his presidency, according to the article.

