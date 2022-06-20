Biden follows same policy as his predecessors in dealing with Palestinian cause: PLO official
RAMALLAH, June 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is following the same policy as its predecessors in dealing with the Palestinian cause, a senior Palestinian official said Sunday.
"Just like the predecessors, the Biden administration provides military and financial support to Israel, and also provides it with political support and protection in the UN and other international forums," Salleh Ra'fat, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) executive committee, told Voice of Palestine.
Ra'fat said that Israel continues its measures and violations against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, in addition to the daily assaults of Israeli settlers, who are receiving complete protection from the Israeli army.
Ra'fat added that Biden's campaign promises regarding the Palestinian cause have not been implemented.
He called for an international conference "in which major countries participate to implement the UN resolutions that lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."
