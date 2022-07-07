Achievement made in artificial breeding, reproduction of Yangtze finless porpoise

Xinhua) 08:36, July 07, 2022

Yangtze finless porpoise F9C22 swims with its mother in the water at the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB) of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, June 29, 2022. Yangtze finless porpoise Fujiu gave birth to a baby Yangtze finless porpoise numbered "F9C22" at around 21:35 on June 27, marking an achievement in artificial breeding and reproduction of the species.

During the past years, IHB has joined hands with various research and protection institutes, and gained fruits in fields such as porpoise artificial breeding and reproduction.

In addition to the newly born F9C22, there are six other Yangtze finless porpoises in captivity, three of which were bred through artificial breeding. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

