Pic story: beekeeper develops business in NW China

Xinhua) 10:19, July 06, 2022

Feng Yuexuan removes his face shield to take a rest in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 2, 2022. Feng Yuexuan, 59, has been a beekeeper for more than 30 years. Far away from his hometown Deyang in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feng loads beehives, tents and other supplies onto his truck in every late winter, and kicks off an annual journey to chase flowering seasons in provinces of Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu and Qinghai.

Feng now is in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County where the cole flowers have entered the blooming season.

Feng's business brings him more than 60,000 yuan (about 8,946 U.S. dollars) a year, and he recently bought a residence in the urban area of his hometown.

Satisfied with his living condition today, Feng is now thinking about his retirement plan. "When retired, I would like to revisit those flower fields as a tourist," Feng said. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

