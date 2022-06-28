The sweet business on the cliff in suburb Beijing

(People's Daily App) 09:05, June 28, 2022

Tao Man, a Georgian vlogger who has lived in Beijing for seven years, visits a Fengjiayu town in Beijing's Miyun district for the first time. With the government’s support, 362 low-income families in this town have improved their livelihood through beekeeping. Find out how the sweet business works wonders for the locals.

(Video provided by Beijing Foreign Studies University)

