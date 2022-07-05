Unique mosaics exhibited at Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center in Israel
Part of the Lod mosaic is pictured at the Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center in Lod, a city east of Tel Aviv in central Israel, July 4, 2022.
The Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center was built to exhibit the unique mosaics dating from the Roman period. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
Part of the Lod mosaic is pictured at the Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center in Lod, a city east of Tel Aviv in central Israel, July 4, 2022.
People view the Lod mosaic at the Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center in Lod, a city east of Tel Aviv in central Israel, July 4, 2022.
A man views the Lod mosaic at the Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center in Lod, a city east of Tel Aviv in central Israel, July 4, 2022.
A man visits the Lod Mosaic Archaeological Center in Lod, a city east of Tel Aviv in central Israel, July 4, 2022.
Photos
