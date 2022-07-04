Home>>
Attacker killed by security forces while targeting mini bus in Afghanistan
(Xinhua) 15:49, July 04, 2022
HERAT, Afghanistan, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Unknown armed men targeted a mini-bus of the army corps in Herat city, the capital of western Afghanistan's Herat province, on Monday.
One attacker was killed by security forces on the spot, the provincial head of information and culture Naemul Haq Haqani said.
"No civilian has been hurt in the attack and only the attacker was killed by security forces," Haqani said on social media.
Confirming the incident, the provincial police spokesman Mahmoud Shah Rasouli said the attack took place in Police District 4 of Herat city.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
