Afghan supreme leader calls for implementing Islamic laws, justice

Xinhua) 20:35, July 01, 2022

KABUL, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban-run administration, has emphasized for implementing Sharia or Islamic laws, ensuring justice, investment and safeguarding Afghanistan's freedom.

Speaking at the gathering of religious leaders and elders of his country here on Friday, the leader of the caretaker administration stated that Afghans had expelled the occupying forces from their country to establish Islamic system and now "we have Islamic system and this is the responsibility of religious scholars to implement Islamic laws."

About 3,500 ulema or religious scholars and elders, according to the state-run Bakhtar news agency, have been invited from across the war-torn country to attend the three-day jirga or grand assembly opened on Thursday.

Hibatullah attended the grand assembly Friday morning, and called upon businessmen to invest in the war-torn country.

In his speech aired by local media, Hibatullah called for ensuring justice in society, saying, "No government could survive in the absence of justice and justice is the tool of a government to last."

The administration's supreme leader also called for co-existence and said, "We have no ill intentions towards anyone, the neighboring countries do not feel any harm from us."

The three-day gathering will conclude on Saturday.

