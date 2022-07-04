China sweeps all 13 diving golds at FINA World Championships

(People's Daily App) 14:01, July 04, 2022

China completed a clean sweep of all 13 diving gold medals at the FINA World Championships after Yang Jian defended the men's 10-meter platform title in a roller-coaster final in Budapest on Sunday.

This video records the Chinese athletes' perfect performances and their cute interactions with the audiences. Click on the video to see more.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)