China sweeps all 13 diving golds at FINA World Championships
(People's Daily App) 14:01, July 04, 2022
China completed a clean sweep of all 13 diving gold medals at the FINA World Championships after Yang Jian defended the men's 10-meter platform title in a roller-coaster final in Budapest on Sunday.
This video records the Chinese athletes' perfect performances and their cute interactions with the audiences. Click on the video to see more.
