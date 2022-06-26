We Are China

Highlights of gala show event of 19th FINA World Championships

Xinhua) 13:46, June 26, 2022

Team China performs during the gala show event of the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

