Chinese divers finish first and third in FINA Diving World Cup

TOKYO, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese divers dominated the women's 3m springboard final as Chen Yiwen claimed gold and Chang Yani finished third despite an injury in the semifinals at the FINA Diving World Cup here on Tuesday.

Chen did not meet strong challenges in the final as she won the title in 383.55 points, beating Sarah Bacon of the United States into second in 348.75.

Chang finished with a bronze in 344.40, despite her unexpected injury from the semifinals on Monday. As the frontrunner in the heats, she suffered from a bad start in her last dive which brought her zero points. Chang qualified for the final as the 10th-ranked diver.

"It is quite common that we get injured as athletes. Everyone has to go through this. I am OK with the injury and happy to finish the final with a bronze medal," said the 20-year-old Chang.

In the men's 10m platform final, Thomas Daley of Britain performed a smooth routine and collected 541.70 for the crown. Mexican Randal Willars came in second at 514.70 and Canadian Rylan Wiens finished third with 488.55 points.

2017 world champion Cheong Jun Hoong of Malaysia will try to earn her Olympic berth in the women's 10m platform on May 5.

