Summer heat wave hits Slovenia, North Macedonia
People rest by a fountain in Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, July 3, 2022. Slovenia continues to experience high temperatures due to a summer heat wave. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
People rest in the shade of a tree from the sun at a park in Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, July 3, 2022. Slovenia continues to experience high temperatures due to a summer heat wave. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
People rest in the shade of trees from the sun at a park in Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, July 3, 2022. Slovenia continues to experience high temperatures due to a summer heat wave. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
A tourist rides a water scooter at Dojran Lake in Dojran, North Macedonia on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
People enjoy their leisure time at Dojran Lake in Dojran, North Macedonia on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
People enjoy their leisure time at Dojran Lake in Dojran, North Macedonia on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
People enjoy their leisure time at Dojran Lake in Dojran, North Macedonia on July 3, 2022. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
