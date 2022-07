Big Air Shougang reopens to public

Xinhua) 13:18, July 03, 2022

People visit the Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2022. The Big Air Shougang, a Beijing 2022 venue which was repurposed from a steel mill, reopened to visitors on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

