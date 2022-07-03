Researchers predict glaucoma incidence, progression based on deep-learning system
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have used artificial intelligence (AI) models to predict the risk of glaucoma incidence and progression, according to a recent research article published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Through the research, the researchers from the Sun Yat-sen University in south China's Guangdong Province hoped to develop a clinically feasible deep-learning system for predicting and stratifying the risk of glaucoma onset and progression based on color fundus photographs (CFPs).
The incidence prediction refers to the risk assessment of the glaucoma optic neuropathy three to five years later based on the CFPs, while the progression prediction is a risk assessment of visual field progression among glaucoma patients over the next three to five years.
The AI models were developed based on the CFPs of more than 9,000 patients.
The glaucoma incidence prediction data came from the community screening cohort, thus better reflecting the distribution of glaucoma in the population and enhancing the reliability of the AI model.
The study demonstrated the feasibility of deep-learning algorithms in the early detection and prediction of glaucoma progression, the research article noted.
Photos
Related Stories
- China sees growth in cloud infrastructure services expenditure
- AI helps fight illegal fishing along Yangtze River
- AI facilitates implementation of dynamic zero-COVID policy in Shenzhen
- Saudi, Chinese firms sign deal on space technologies, satellites, AI cooperation
- East China’s Jinan endeavors to spur growth of AI industry
- Mind-blowing ideas with real life and special effects combined
- AI taking risk and doubt out of training
- China’s intelligent voice market size grows 44 percent in 2021
- Progress made in AI-powered prediction of protein structures
- Smart economy nurtures new impetus for China’s development
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.