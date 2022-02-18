Home>>
Mind-blowing ideas with real life and special effects combined
(People's Daily App) 16:40, February 18, 2022
What sparks will be unleashed when mind-blowing ideas meet special effects? A video creator on video sharing app Kuaishou creates scenes such as retractable elevators, seamless roads and mobile intelligent toilets in his videos.
In these videos, you not only see the intelligent world in the future, but also immerse in the "new" world of technology. Come and enjoy the stunning creativity!
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Yiming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.