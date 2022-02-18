Mind-blowing ideas with real life and special effects combined

(People's Daily App) 16:40, February 18, 2022

What sparks will be unleashed when mind-blowing ideas meet special effects? A video creator on video sharing app Kuaishou creates scenes such as retractable elevators, seamless roads and mobile intelligent toilets in his videos.

In these videos, you not only see the intelligent world in the future, but also immerse in the "new" world of technology. Come and enjoy the stunning creativity!

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Yiming)

