"Fly in Limbazi" air show held in Latvia

Xinhua) 09:36, July 03, 2022

Aeroprakt aircraft perform during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

A parachutist is seen at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

The Baltic Bees Jet Team with Aero L-39 Albatros jets performs during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

An Aero L-39 Albatros jet performs during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)

