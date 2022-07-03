"Fly in Limbazi" air show held in Latvia
Aeroprakt aircraft perform during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
Aeroprakt aircraft perform during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
A parachutist is seen at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
The Baltic Bees Jet Team with Aero L-39 Albatros jets performs during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
Aeroprakt aircraft perform during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
Aeroprakt aircraft perform during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
An Aero L-39 Albatros jet performs during an acrobatic display at the "Fly in Limbazi" air show in Limbazi, Latvia, on July 2, 2022. (Photo by Janis/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: air show of annual Fleet Week activities in San Francisco
- MAKS 2019 air show opens in Zhukovsky, Russia
- 59th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show to kick off soon
- AOPA-China Fly-In 2017 air show opens in SW China's Guizhou
- Air show to be held in SW China city
- China to showcase J-20 fighter jet at air show
- China aircraft maker to promote new generation planes at air show
- 2016 Canadian International Air Show held in Toronto
- Stunning photos of air show in China’s V-Day parade
- China Eyes More Cooperation via Moscow Air Show
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.