Airbus confirms big orders with 4 Chinese airlines

Xinhua) 10:13, July 02, 2022

PARIS, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Airbus confirmed the signature of orders with Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines for 292 A320 Family aircraft, the European multinational aerospace corporation said on Friday.

"These new orders demonstrate the strong confidence in Airbus from our customers," Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, said in a press release.

They also showed the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market, said Airbus.

The orders will enter the backlog after the relevant criteria are met, noted the press release.

According to Airbus, the A320neo Family aircraft delivers at least 20 percent fuel and CO2 savings with a 50-percent noise reduction.

By the end of May, the in-service Airbus fleet with Chinese operators totaled over 2,070 aircraft, it said.

