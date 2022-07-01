Solar Radio Telescope under construction in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 11:35, July 01, 2022

Aerial view shows the construction site of the Solar Radio Telescope (the Meridian Project phase II) in Daocheng county, Ganzi Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 29, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongyan)

The construction of the Solar Radio Telescope made great progress and expected to complete the installations by the end of 2022.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)