Chinese FM meets with outgoing EU ambassador

Xinhua) 09:27, June 29, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Nicolas Chapuis, the outgoing ambassador of the European Union (EU) to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met with Nicolas Chapuis, the outgoing ambassador of the European Union (EU) to China.

Wang said that China-EU cooperation has seen important achievements in recent years. At the same time, there are some differences between China and the EU that affect the sound development of relations from time to time.

"A key point is that the EU should form a more objective and correct understanding of China's development direction," Wang said, noting that China will continue to follow its path of peaceful development and develop a new system of open economy of higher standards.

Wang said the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation, with increasing risks and challenges. He said that China and the EU, as two important forces in the world, should strengthen dialogue and communication, firmly uphold the basic position of partnership, adhere to the approach of seeking common ground while shelving differences, and uphold a win-win cooperation model and the trend of multilateralism to provide more stability and positive energy for the world.

Chapuis said that there is great potential in the development of EU-China relations. Although there are some differences, the two sides can still seek common interests and achieve win-win results. The EU, like China, does not want to see the world fall into bloc confrontation. The EU would like to work with China to jointly address global challenges such as climate change, the pandemic and digital transformation. The EU adheres to the one-China policy and will not break its commitment in this regard.

