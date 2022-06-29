UN saddened by migrants found dead in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 08:31, June 29, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, June 28 (Xinhua) -- "We were deeply saddened" to learn that dozens of migrants died in the trailer of an abandoned truck in San Antonio in the U.S. state of Texas, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' press office said Tuesday.

"Authorities in both the U.S. and Mexico must investigate and bring to justice all those who had a role in the chain of events that resulted in this tragedy," the press office said in a note to correspondents.

"This horror once again highlights the need for comprehensive strategies for safe, orderly and regular migration in the region," said the note.

In response to questions on the news at a daily press briefing Tuesday, Stephane Dujarric, the UN secretary-general's spokesman, stressed the need for all parties to work cooperatively to take concrete action to help prevent such needless deaths among people on the move.

The death toll of migrants found in San Antonio rose to 50, local authorities said on Tuesday.

