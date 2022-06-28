Federal agency confirms more than 40 fatalities from "alleged human smuggling event" in Texas

Xinhua) 14:38, June 28, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. federal agency confirmed on Monday night more than 40 fatalities from "an alleged human smuggling event" in San Antonio, Texas.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tweeted that they responded to a call from the San Antonio Police Department earlier in the day regarding the incident "involving a tractor trailer on Quintana Road near Cassin Road."

"Upon arrival, we confirmed more than 40 deceased individuals," the HSI wrote.

The agency said its San Antonio office has initiated an investigation with the support of local police.

"Details will be released as they are available," it added. "The criminal investigation remains ongoing."

The HSI, part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is the principal investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

