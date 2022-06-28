Amtrak train derails in U.S. Missouri after striking dump truck, injuries reported

June 28, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Xinhua) -- An Amtrak train with 243 passengers and 12 crew members aboard derailed in the U.S. state of Missouri Monday afternoon after striking a dump truck, with early reports of injuries.

The Washington, D.C.-headquartered passenger railroad service company said in a statement that the incident took place at 12:42 p.m. Central Time (1752 GMT) when the train was traveling eastbound from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Eight cars and two locomotives were derailed after the train hit "a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri," according to the statement.

