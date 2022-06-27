Test your knowledge of world leaders

June 27, 2022

On Friday evening, President Xi Jinping chaired the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development in Beijing via video link. When the virtual group photo of the 18 leaders appeared on the screen, warm applause burst out in the venue. Watch and spot the top leader from your country now.

(Produced by Sun Tianren, Di Jingyuan and Zhu Yaze)

