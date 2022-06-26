Xi stresses listening to people's voices through internet, other channels

Xinhua) 13:30, June 26, 2022

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of better listening to the people's voices by making use of the internet and other channels.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on studying and absorbing netizens' suggestions and views on the work related to the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Xi stressed better respecting public opinion and following the aspirations of the people.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)