Home>>
Xi stresses listening to people's voices through internet, other channels
(Xinhua) 13:30, June 26, 2022
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of better listening to the people's voices by making use of the internet and other channels.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on studying and absorbing netizens' suggestions and views on the work related to the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC.
Xi stressed better respecting public opinion and following the aspirations of the people.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- 1.44 tonnes of meth seized in joint operation by Chinese, Lao police
- President Xi calls for peace, development, openness, innovation to build high-quality BRICS partnership
- Xi hosts 14th BRICS Summit, stresses importance of fostering high-quality partnership
- Xi on expanding openness, integration
- Xi stresses need to build basic data systems, enhance administrative division management
- Xi urges BRICS solidarity, openness for peace, development
- China's success of remarkable significance for world: former Ethiopian President
- Xi's remarks on BRICS cooperation
- Book of Xi's articles on CPC's youth-related work published
- Xiplomacy: Xi stays committed to promoting BRICS cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.