Book of Xi's articles on CPC's youth-related work published

Xinhua) 09:58, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of articles by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on the Party's work concerning the youth has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book, compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, contains 60 articles, some of which were published for the first time.

Xi's important discourses on the CPC's youth-related work bear great significance to uniting, organizing and mobilizing the youth to strive for the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)