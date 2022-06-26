Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: With one heart and one mind, we can accomplish everything we aspire for

Xinhua) 13:34, June 26, 2022

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- "With one heart and one mind, we can accomplish everything we aspire for." President Xi Jinping quoted the ancient Chinese adage when addressing the High-level Dialogue on Global Development on Friday.

The expression appeared in the Chinese classic Hanshu, or the Book of Han, which was compiled over 1,900 years ago.

By citing the adage, the Chinese president called on countries to firm up confidence, stride forward in pursuit of high-quality partnership, and usher in a new era of prosperity and development.

"Only by working together can we accomplish big and great things with a far-reaching impact," he said at the meeting, which was held in virtual format.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)