FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's quarterfinal match: China vs. Belgium
Zhang Zhiting (R) of China vies with Becky Massey of Belgium during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's quarterfinal match between China and Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Zhang Zhiting (L) of China competes during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's quarterfinal match between China and Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Wang Lili of China dribbles during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's quarterfinal match between China and Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Wang Lili (R) of China vies with Becky Massey of Belgium during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's quarterfinal match between China and Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Cao Junwei (R) of China passes the ball during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's quarterfinal match between China and Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Li Yueru upbeat about Chinese players' presence in WNBA
- Han Xu scores 15 points in Liberty's rout of Lynx
- China national men's, women's basketball teams unveil training camp rosters
- CBA Roundup: Guangdong eases past Zhejiang into semifinals
- Highlights of 1st round playoff match at 2021-2022 season of CBA league
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.