We Are China

Russia celebrates Scarlet Sails festival to mark school graduation

Xinhua) 11:00, June 26, 2022

A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky to celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People flock to celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky to celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

Fireworks illuminate the night sky to celebrate the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

A brig with scarlet sails floats on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festival marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)