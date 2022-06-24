Home>>
At least 2 killed in Il-76 plane crash in Russia
(Xinhua) 13:30, June 24, 2022
VLADIVOSTOK, June 24 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and five others injured after an Il-76 transport plane crashed in Russia's western region of Ryazan early Friday.
The crash happened at 3:18 a.m. Moscow time (0018 GMT), TASS news agency reported, citing Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The plane crashed and caught fire while landing near Ryazan, a city located about 200 km southeast of Moscow.
The fire was put out quickly, and the search and rescue operation is still ongoing, according to the report.
