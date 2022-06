"Austria meets China" event held in in Vienna

Xinhua) 16:15, June 23, 2022

A citizen visits a photo exhibition about Chinese gardens during the event of "Austria meets China" in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2022. The event of "Austria meets China" was held in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Kung Fu fans perform Chinese Kung Fu, Chinese martial arts, during the event of "Austria meets China" in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2022. The event of "Austria meets China" was held in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

An artist performs Sichuan opera "Bianlian," also known as face-changing, during the event of "Austria meets China" in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2022. The event of "Austria meets China" was held in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A dancer performs a traditional Chinese dance during the event of "Austria meets China" in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2022. The event of "Austria meets China" was held in WIR SIND WIEN.FESTIVAL 2022 on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

