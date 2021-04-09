Home>>
Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna, sanction removal on agenda
(Xinhua) 16:52, April 09, 2021
VIENNA, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Parties to the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, resumed talks here on Friday, with the lifting of sanctions on Iran and nuclear implementation measures on top of the agenda.
