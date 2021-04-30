Papyrus Museum in Vienna to reopen on May 4

Xinhua) 13:05, April 30, 2021

Photo taken on April 28, 2021 shows a petition in Arabic from a child in the 8th to the 9th century AD, in Papyrus Museum of Austrian National Library in Vienna, Austria. The renewed and expanded Papyrus Museum will reopen its door to public on May 4. (Photo by Georges Schneider/Xinhua)

