Multiple people, including police officer, shot in Washington, D.C.
(Xinhua) 13:35, June 20, 2022
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Multiple people, including a police officer, were injured Sunday in a shooting incident in downtown Washington, D.C., local police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that officers are responding to "the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident."
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee will provide a media briefing, the tweet added.
The officer who was shot is reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.
