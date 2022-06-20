We Are China

Multiple people, including police officer, shot in Washington, D.C.

Xinhua) 13:35, June 20, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Multiple people, including a police officer, were injured Sunday in a shooting incident in downtown Washington, D.C., local police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that officers are responding to "the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident."

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee will provide a media briefing, the tweet added.

The officer who was shot is reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.

