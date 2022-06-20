Home>>
Tornado hits China's Guangdong, no casualties reported
(Xinhua) 09:42, June 20, 2022
GUANGZHOU, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A tornado hit the city of Foshan in south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday, local authorities said.
The tornado hit Nanhai District in Foshan at around 7:20 a.m. and lasted about one minute.
Earlier on Thursday night, a tornado that lasted five minutes hit Taiping Town in the city of Guangzhou, leading to power outages, uprooting trees and damaging houses. No casualties have been reported.
