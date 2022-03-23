Multiple injured after tornadoes hit U.S. states Texas, Oklahoma

Xinhua) 11:10, March 23, 2022

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a house damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas, the United States. Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

HOUSTON, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said.

The first tornado touched down around 4 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on Monday in Jacksboro, a city of some 5,000 people in northern Texas, causing damage to an elementary school, a high school, an animal shelter and mobile homes. No students at either school were hurt.

Officials in Jacksboro said Monday night that the storm left behind a two-mile (3.2 km) wide debris field, damaging at least 60 to 80 homes. Four residents were rescued from a damaged home, none of them seriously hurt.

The city of Elgin, east of the state's capital Austin, saw significant damage and some injuries, authorities said.

Elgin police reported Monday night that at least four injuries, including a rescue underway of two people in a collapsed structure.

The worst damage was east of the town, with as many as four entrapments reported, said Elgin city manager Bert Cunningham.

Another tornado was reported in the city of Round Rock, an Austin suburb, with debris in roadways and structural damage to multiple homes and businesses being sighted along the path of tornados. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to the National Weather Service, the city of Madisonville, about 100 miles (about 160 km) north of Houston, was also struck by a tornado on Monday night.

Over 72,000 customers are without power in Texas and Oklahoma as of Monday midnight, according to the power outage tracking site poweroutage.us.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference Monday night that the "devastating" storms caused significant damage and was thankful there were no reports of fatalities.

"We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who've lost their homes," Abbott said.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of central and eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma into Monday night, meaning weather conditions are ripe for more tornadoes to form, said a USA Today report.

On Monday, the Weather Channel reported that an outbreak of severe weather would continue through midweek, noting tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding rain are all threats.

An area from central and eastern Texas to western Louisiana and southwest Arkansas has the highest potential for severe weather through Monday night, said the report.

The report said a multiday severe thunderstorm threat is a classic setup for spring, with a potent jet stream disturbance spreading into increasingly humid air over the southern United States, which will give rise to widespread rain and thunderstorms across the area.

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a school building damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas, the United States. Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a house damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas, the United States. Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a fallen fence damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas, the United States. Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a house damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas, the United States. Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a house damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas, the United States. Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows a school building damaged by a tornado in Jacksboro, northern Texas, the United States. Many people were injured after several tornadoes on Monday ripped through parts of the south-central U.S. states of Texas and Oklahoma, officials said. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)