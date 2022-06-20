Leaders of multinationals attend summit in China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 09:15, June 20, 2022

QINGDAO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from 476 Fortune 500 and industry leading companies attended the third Qingdao Multinationals Summit that opened Sunday in the coastal city of east China's Shandong Province.

Themed on "multinationals and China," this year's summit focuses on topics including global industrial and supply chain reconstruction in the post-pandemic era, implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and promotion of institutional opening up, multinationals' role in enhancing economic and social development, and the Yellow River Basin ecological protection and high-quality development.

More than 5,600 industry leaders, company delegates, ambassadors, scholars and government officials participated in the summit online and offline.

