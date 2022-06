We Are China

Scenery of Western Australia

Xinhua) 16:38, June 17, 2022

Photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows a unique tree near Perth, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of Kalbarri National Park in Western Australia, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows a rainbow over Hutt Lagoon in Western Australia, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park, Western Australia, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a view of canola field in Western Australia, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on June 15, 2022 shows the city view of Perth, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows the sunset view at Jurien Bay in Western Australia, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Photo taken on June 13, 2022 shows a pelican at Jurien Bay in Western Australia, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

