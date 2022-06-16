Museum in NW China’s Shaanxi displays unearthed Haihunhou tomb artifacts

People's Daily Online) 15:30, June 16, 2022

More than 100 artifacts unearthed from the tomb of the Marquis of Haihun are being displayed at the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Zhiqiang)

An exhibition displaying cultural relics unearthed from the tomb of Liu He, known as the Marquis of Haihun, opened on June 11 at the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

A total of 128 pieces and sets of ancient artifacts are on display, including a variety of gold wares, silver wares and bronze wares.

The exhibition will last four months and will be presented in three parts. Of the cultural relics, eight artifacts are being exhibited outside the Nanchang Relic Museum for the Haihun Principality of the Han Dynasty for the first time. The tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-24 A.D.), is located near Nanchang in east China’s Jiangxi Province.

Previously, an exhibition of terra cotta warriors was held at the Nanchang Relic Museum for the Haihun Principality of the Han Dynasty. The cooperation between the two museums marks a new effort made by both parties to spread the cultures of the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.) and the Han Dynasty.

The Haihunhou tomb is believed to be the largest and best-preserved tomb of its age found in China. Over 10,000 pieces of cultural relics have been unearthed from the tomb.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)