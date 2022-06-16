China to further reinforce legal guarantee for rural vitalization

Xinhua) 09:15, June 16, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on implementing the law on promoting rural vitalization has been held in Beijing, calling for efforts to further consolidate the legal guarantee for advancing rural vitalization across the board.

The overarching objective, principle, task and content of the law should be fully grasped and implemented, said Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, while addressing the symposium.

The legal institutions and responsibilities prescribed by the law should be translated into concrete measures to invigorate rural industries, talent, culture, eco-environment and organizations, Ji added.

Ji also called for efforts to boost industrial development, residents' income, reform, integration with urban areas and investment in rural areas, while ensuring good governance and further unleashing the potential of the rural sector.

