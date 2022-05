SW China's Taijiang County taps local speciality industries to promote rural vitalization

Xinhua) 08:31, May 12, 2022

Villagers transplant purple sweet potato seedlings in Mianhua Village, Taipan Township, Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 10, 2022. Taijiang County has been tapping local speciality industries including purple sweet potato planting in recent years to promote rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Aerial photo taken on May 10, 2022 shows villagers and government workers stationed in the village transplanting purple sweet potato seedlings in Mianhua Village, Taipan Township, Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Taijiang County has been tapping local speciality industries including purple sweet potato planting in recent years to promote rural vitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

