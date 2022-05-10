Rural vitalization promotes economic development in mountainous area in Guangxi

A staff member works at a sheep house of a breeding base in Dongli Village, Donglan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

In recent years, with constant efforts of rural vitalization been made by local authorities, more and more economic development have been made in the mountainous counties. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo shows a village view of Bama Yao Autonomous County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

A staff member picks edible mushroom at a planting base in Donglan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

A staff member works at a workshop in Fengshan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

Aerial photo shows grape fields at Dongli Village in Donglan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

Aerial photo shows roads in Bama Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

Aerial photo shows a view of Donglan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

Aerial photo shows a sheep breeding base in Dongli Village, Donglan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

A staff member checks grapes in Dongli Village, Donglan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

Aerial photo shows a mountain road in Fengshan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

In recent years, with constant efforts to promote rural vitalization, the mountainous counties have seen more achievements in economic and social development. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo shows a mushroom planting base in Donglan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 6, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

Aerial photo shows a tourism area in Jiulong Village, Qiaoyin Township, Fengshan County of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 7, 2022. Donglan County, Bama Yao Autonomous County and Fengshan County of Hechi City are located in karst mountains in northwestern Guangxi.

