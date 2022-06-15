Massive collection of chili peppers harvested in Xinjiang
Farmers air chili peppers in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Aerial view of a massive collection of chili peppers dried in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Farmers air chili peppers in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Farmers air chili peppers in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Aerial view of a massive collection of chili peppers dried in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
