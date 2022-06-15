We Are China

Massive collection of chili peppers harvested in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:44, June 15, 2022

Farmers air chili peppers in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

Aerial view of a massive collection of chili peppers dried in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

Farmers air chili peppers in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

Farmers air chili peppers in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

Aerial view of a massive collection of chili peppers dried in the sun in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)