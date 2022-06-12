Home>>
57 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:04, June 12, 2022
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 57 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its Sunday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,704 on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.
