Fengtai District of Beijing starts implementing regular epidemic control measures

Xinhua) 09:20, June 10, 2022

People take a walk at a park in Fengtai District, Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2022.

Fengtai District started implementing regular epidemic control measures on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

