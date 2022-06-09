Chinese mainland reports 53 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 53 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 37 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
Eleven cases were reported in Liaoning, four in Shanghai and one in Beijing, the commission said.
A total of 111 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 93 in Inner Mongolia and five each in Jilin and Shanghai.
A total of 145 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.
That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,403 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.
