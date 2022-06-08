162 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

June 08, 2022

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 162 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said in its Wednesday report.

That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,258 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

