160 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:15, June 07, 2022
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 160 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said in its Tuesday report.
That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,096 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.
