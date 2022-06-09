Home>>
145 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:07, June 09, 2022
BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 145 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.
That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,403 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.
